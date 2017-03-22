WHAT’S UP WITH THAT? Readers fully engage, ask great questions

By MARK COOK

Just 24 hours before I wrote this, the Home Pages launched a new crowd sourcing system that allows readers to ask questions about the areas we live in and cover.

“What’s up with that?” you asked.

Almost 60 responses came in from all over the county. People asked about new development, municipal services, history, infrastructure and taxes.

Reporters will be talking to state and local officials, developers and business owners, and scholars of history.

Brentwood-area residents asked a diverse array of questions.

We have been writing them down on a large white board, and putting red stars beside those that we plan to tackle first. Some will be easy to answer. Others will be a time consuming challenge. But we are listening and we will follow up.

We appreciate your curiosity and interaction. If you have not asked a question yet, go ahead!