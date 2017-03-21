WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Airbnb-type rentals in Brentwood

In response to our new series What’s Up With That?, a Home Page reader asked the following question: Why is Tennessee proposing to change the Brentwood zoning so any home could be used as a hotel? I don’t want a hotel next door to me.

The reader is referring to two separate bills that have been introduced by members of the state legislature. Both bills would limit the extent to which local governments, such as Brentwood’s, are able to regulate short-term rentals, like Airbnb or HomeAway.

Short-term rentals of less than three months are currently banned in Brentwood’s residentially-zoned areas, and the city passed a resolution at its Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 13 condemning both pieces of proposed state legislation.

That resolution appeals to the long-standing tradition in Tennessee of the state letting municipalities set their own rules for zoning and land use, and declares that forcing “communities to allow short-term rentals under a ‘one-size-fits-all’ scheme is bad policy and sets a dangerous precedent.”

Specifically, the two bills limit local government’s zoning authorities around short-term rentals in slightly different ways.

One bill, SB1086/HB1020, which is sponsored respectively by Senator John Stevens (R-Huntingdon) and Representative Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), would completely take away a local government’s ability to ban short-term rentals.

The other bill, SB0372/HB0497, sponsored by Senator Doug Overbey (R-Maryville) and Representative Gerald McCormick (R-Chattanooga), would allow local governments to ban some short-term rentals, but not those that were also owner-occupied.

Appearing before the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on March 14, Senator Stevens defended his bill as standing up for the rights of private property owners.

“Instead of elected officials sitting here deciding what’s best for your property, we put some reasonable regulation in place and allow a marketplace to develop,” Stevens said. “As issues come up, we can step in where needed, but not a top-down approach where elected officials are really trying to determine what’s best for our own property.”

At the March 14 meeting of the House Business and Utilities Subcommittee Representative Sexton made a multi-pronged case for his bill. He argued that it is impossible to fully prohibit short-term rentals, and that attempting to do so will just drive the practice into the shadows.

“We want to bring them out of the dark into the light, know who they are and where they are and make sure they’re regulated for health, safety, so forth and so on, and also collect revenue, which will be vitally important to the state and local [governments] as you go forth especially in the rural communities,” he said.

There is an exception to both bills’ bans that was mentioned by Sen. Overbey and Sen. Stevens. Neighborhoods with HOAs could still choose to ban short-term rentals.

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar spoke in front of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on March 14 and reiterated the city’s feelings towards the legislation.

“Zoning is what makes each city unique,” he said. “It’s how we decide what land uses go next to each other, and what land uses need to be separated. It’s why we don’t have bars next to churches, and why we don’t have hotels in the middle of neighborhoods.”

Several Brentwood residents voiced opposition to the legislation at the Feb. 13 City Commission meeting, as previously reported by the Brentwood Home Page.

“I do not desire that our high residential property value city become a commercial hotel, bed and breakfast city, which is what will happen if the state does not allow each city to determine what suits their individual effort,” Retired Army Lt. Col. Wanda Bruce Graham said. “Different cities have their own standards and in some cities these [short-term rentals] are allowed and in others like Brentwood they are not allowed. Each local community determines what is best for it, and Brentwood has chosen not to allow these type of operations.”

“This is an overreach by the state and we can’t allow that door to be opened,” Stevan Pippin said. “And I find it somewhat amusing that the state legislature that doesn’t want federal overreach now wants to reach down and overreach in our communities.”

At that same meeting, all of Brentwood’s commissioners also spoke out against the legislation. A typical comment came from Commissioner Betsy Crossley.

“[People] move to Brentwood…for a quiet, residential home,” she said. “They have an expectation, that’s what they bought. They didn’t buy a mixed-use neighborhood where they have a hotel right next door so please reach out to your representatives and let them know how you feel.”

As far as Brentwood’s state legislators are concerned, the Home Page contacted them for a previous article about the short-term rental bills. Representative Glen Casada, Senator Jack Johnson and Representative Charles Sargent all expressed their distaste for the legislation.

“Planning and zoning is the primary function of local government,” Rep. Casada said. “It’s one of the reasons we have local government.”

Sen. Johnson said he has “grave concerns about removing the ability of local governments to control their own land use and zoning.”

“I’m for local control,” Rep. Sargent said. “It should be up to locals how they want to handle that. I don’t think we need a statewide law on that.”

In addition, Sen. Johnson expressed serious disagreements with the legislation at the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee meeting mentioned above. Johnson is the chairman of that committee.

“What about my private property rights?” he asked. “When I bought a home in a neighborhood, I did not plan on having a vacation entity or rental next door to me. And I don’t know from week to week who’s gonna be my next door neighbor.”

The two pieces of legislation still have a way to go before they become law. A vote on both bills is scheduled for Sen. Johnson’s Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Tuesday, March 28. The House Business and Utilities Subcommittee recommended HB1020 for a full committee vote, which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22. That same subcommittee has yet to vote on HB0497.