WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: A look at festivals in Brentwood, from the present back to Pearfest

By LANDON WOODROOF

For this edition of our What’s Up With That? series, we turn to a question submitted by a reader on the subject of street festivals in Brentwood.

The reader asked: “Are there any plans for a main street festival of any sort now that our “downtown” area is so nice and new?”

Presumably the reader was referring to the work in recent years that has resulted in improvements to the Town Center as well as the development of Hill Center Brentwood and City Park.

The Brentwood Home Page got in touch with the city’s Community Relations Director, Deanna Lambert to inquire about any such plans. While there is nothing in the works now, Lambert did say the city is constantly seeking trying to increase community engagement.

“The City of Brentwood is always looking for ways to grow and encourage community events,” she wrote in an e-mail. “We hosted our first Movie in the Park in May, which brought out more than a thousand people, and the city’s first sponsored food truck event. We hope to have several more community events soon.”

The recent Nashville Predators watch parties are other examples of ways the city has sought to bring Brentwood residents and visitors together in recent weeks.

So, that is the answer to the reader’s question, but instead of just leaving it at that, the Home Page thought we would take a look back at some festivals in Brentwood’s past.

Most recently there was an event several years ago called Town Center Saturdays that was organized by Alicia Helm, the owner of Spruce. The semi-annual event took place around the Wilson Pike Circle roundabout and featured various vendors and live music. It lasted a couple of years.

Going farther back, however, several people contacted by the Brentwood Home Page could remember two main festivals in town. The first, Pearfest, was put on to raise money for the school bands at Brentwood High School. It was also later used to raise money for their athletic programs. The other, the Italian Street Fair, had a history dating back decades in Nashville before it moved to Brentwood for a few years in the early 1990s.

Today and tomorrow, the Home Page will look back at both of these festivals with the assistance of some longtime members of the Brentwood community as well as some microfilm from the Brentwood Library. The look back paints a picture of a quainter, less bustling Brentwood than the one we have today.

PEARFEST

The origins of Pearfest can be traced back to the founding of Brentwood High School in 1982.

The Williamson County Board of Education had narrowly decided by a 6-5 vote to open the school as a high school rather than a middle school mere months before students were set to arrive.

The fledgling high school was in need of money, Brentwood High’s first principal James Parker remembered recently.

“Everybody was scrambling trying to raise money, trying to see what would work,” he said.

After the close vote to open the school, Parker said the county provided the bare minimum for it to operate.

“They built a building, gave us text books, and that was about it,” he said. “We built the football field.”

In that atmosphere, students interested in extracurricular activities had to take the initiative, along with their parents, to make those activities possible. Money for sports and band uniforms had to be raised independently, Parker said.

Before too long, boosters for the school’s various bands got together and decided to hold a fundraising festival, Pearfest.

“The first ever Brentwood Pearfest Celebration concludes this weekend with an arts and craft sale, music jamboree and a Chamber of Commerce sales promotion,” a May 16, 1984 edition of The Brentwood Journal reads.

The weeklong festival was capped off on May 19 with a “Brentwood Music and Arts” celebration in front of the historic Mooreland Mansion, now adjacent to City Park.

The article lists Brentwood High School, the city and the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce as the sponsors of the event.

Money was raised largely through raffles. A different May article in the Journal lists specifically a 1984 Cadillac Sedan Seville as the main prize.

Current Brentwood High School band leader Randy Box started work at the school in 1991. By that time, raffles had been outlawed in the state. Nevertheless, Box remembers hearing about how Andrews Cadillac would allow the school to buy a car at cost to raffle off. This accounted for a hefty part of the money raised per festival.

Other items raffled off at that first festival included some wares from local stores: a ceiling fan from The Ceiling Fan Shop, a stuffed animal from Lee’s Apothecary, three books from Lori’s Book Store, two rib-eye steaks from The Meat Cleaver and a party for 12 at McDonald’s.

A large part of Pearfest throughout the years was a parade. By 1993, Pearfest had begun to lose a little steam. A Journal article that May notes the festival had fewer vendors than in previous years. The same article includes the full parade route: “The parade route will begin at Overlook Boulevard, will travel up Church Street, to turn left onto Centerview Drive, then right onto Chadwick Drive to move onto Franklin Road. The parade will travel south on Franklin Road to enter the Koger Center at Executive Circle Drive.” The Koger Center used to be where City Park is now.

Former City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Linda Lynch marvels at how much the city has changed since then.

“At that time Brentwood was so small [the parade] wasn’t a major problem at all,” she said. “Now, if we closed Franklin Road down they’d probably” vote out the city commissioners.

She still has fond memories of the event, however.

“It was a great festival, though it’d be impossible to do now,” she said.

Now for a quick side note about the name of the event: Pearfest. It came from the Bradford Pear trees that used to almost exclusively line some of Brentwood’s main drags. They were considered a symbol of the city, but eventually people began to notice some of their less attractive qualities.

Box described one of those qualities when discussing the timing of Pearfest each year.

“Pearfest was always right around the beginning of May or late April,” he said “It was allegedly right after the Bradford Pears stopped blooming. You didn’t want to do it while they were blooming because it smelled so bad.”

That’s right, Brentwood’s tree of choice stank profoundly when blooming.

The trees also had other problems. For one thing, they were not very durable.

“Once the wind gets them and hits them a certain way and [they] break in the middle, they’re not attractive at that point at all,” former City Manager Mike Walker said. “They look like a ‘Y.’”

At some point after the stink and inconvenience got too much, the city undertook a study to determine what to do about the trees. The study found problems with Brentwood’s trees from Old Hickory Boulevard on down to Meadowlake.

“The Tree Board has been looking at the corridor for several years due to concerns about the city’s total dependence on the Bradford Pear tree along Franklin Road,” reads an August 17, 1994 Brentwood Journal article. “If a tree becomes diseased, the disease will quickly spread along the corridor, but planting other varieties of trees would minimize that. Other problems with the Bradford pear are its lifespan, which is 20—25 years, and its susceptibility to damage.”

The study found several main problems posed by the trees. First was their obstruction of streetlights and road signs.

“The issue of sidewalk conflicts—where pedestrians had to walk in the road because they could not walk under the pear trees—was ranked third,” the article stated.

Like Brentwood’s Bradford Pears, which have been taken down or replaced with other trees in numerous sites across the city over the years, Pearfest’s days were numbered.

Finally, in 1996 the people who organized the festival decided to put it to rest.

“The annual Pearfest arts festival has been canceled by its sponsoring parents in the Brentwood High School Boosters,” a May 2, 1996 Brentwood Journal article states. “Members cited the lengthy man hours and declining participation in pulling the plug on the event.”

A parent quoted in the article, Linda Semler, said, “We weren’t really getting that much money back for our hours of work. We were making money fairly steadily, but it was just a horrendous commitment to be made.”

Semler says that the event brought in about $10,000 to $12,000 each year.

The explanation for the festival’s end is backed up by Box.

He remembers the year that Pearfest ended because it was a few months after the BHS band marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Box shared how some of the event’s organizers got together after the final Pearfest and talked things over.

“Somebody made the comment that if we had all taken a job at McDonald’s part time and signed our checks over to band boosters for the number of hours we put in, we would have made more money,” Box said. “This was not a profitable venture the way we were doing it.”

Pearfest faded away, and that was that, until a couple of years later. The event was resurrected in 1999, this time to raise money for BHS athletics programs.

“PearFest returns to Brentwood Saturday and Sunday, May 22-24 after a three-year hiatus,” reads the May 20, 1999 issue of the Brentwood Journal.

It was back the next year, too, with full big ads in the Journal touting the event.

“Pearfest ripe for picking this weekend,” a headline reads from May 4, 2000.

“Last year, proceeds from the event made a contribution toward such projects as the weight training building, payment of two new volleyball standards and the addition of sprinklers for the football field,” that article states.

By a couple of years later, though, festival organizers seemed to have given up on the festival yet again. Perhaps they encountered the same problems Box had.

Despite the fact that the festival has been defunct for over a decade and a half by now, it’s legacy lives on through the simple existence of Brentwood High School’s band programs. The bands that thrive today may never have gotten off the ground had some enterprising students and parents not decided to come together and put on a festival back in the early 1980s.

“Pearfest was a big factor in raising enough money when we first opened,” Parker said.

If you have any memories or mementos of Pearfest you would like to share, send them to landon@homepagemediagroup.com