WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Construction in Town Center off Wilson Pike Circle

By LANDON WOODROOF

For this installment of the Brentwood Home Page’s What’s Up With That? series, we look at a question that several readers sent us concerning a construction project in Brentwood.

“What is going in across the street from the Town Centre Theater?” asked one reader. Another asked about construction work “near the Brentwood Post Office.”

Readers are referring to a building project that is underway just south of Town Center Way, between Wilson Pike Circle and Frierson Street.

So what is being built there? Brentwood’s newest hotel as well as office and retail space.

The 134-room hotel will be a Marriott-affiliated SpringHill Suites. The combined retail and office space will total around 17,000 square feet. Any restaurants or businesses that occupy the retail and office space should both compliment the hotel and provide a needed service for the Brentwood community, Ray Dayal, the CEO of Pinnacle Hospitality Partners, said. Pinnacle is developing the project.

A parking garage is also being constructed at the site.

As previously reported by the Brentwood Home Page, Pinnacle purchased the property, situated at 134 and 138 Wilson Pike Circle, for $2.2 million in 2014.

Pinnacle currently has three other hotels in development in the Nashville area. These developments include a Holiday Inn currently under construction at 4th Avenue South and Peabody Street downtown, a Residence Inn near Opryland and a Hampton Inn in Goodlettsville.

Dayal is hopeful that the new Brentwood SpringHill Suites will be complete by the summer or fall of 2018. Crews seem to have made a lot of progress in recent weeks, with the structural elements of the hotel becoming visible aboveground.

“It’s gonna move fast” now that the sitework is done, Dayal said.

The developer said that he is looking forward to the opening of the hotel and additional space.

“We are happy to join the Brentwood community, and I think we will be an exemplary neighbor,” he said. “We want to be beneficial to the community.”