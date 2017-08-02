When is fall break? Check the 2017-18 school calendars

A week from Friday students head back to school in the Williamson County and Franklin Special districts.

Tuesday was the first day of school for students to the south, in Maury County Public Schools, which serves part of Spring Hill.

After the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 4, it will be October before the next extended break.

Here are the school calendars:

Williamson County Schools 2017-18 calendar

Aug. 10 – First student day (full day) Aug. 21 – First full day for Kindergarten Sept. 4 – Labor Day holiday Oct. 10 – End of first quarter grading period Oct. 11 – 13 Fall break Nov. 20-24 – Thanksgiving holiday Dec. 21 – End of first semester (half day for students) Dec. 22 – Jan. 4 Winter break Jan. 3, 4 – Professional Development day Thursday (No students). Jan. 5 – First student day, Second Semester Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday Mar. 16 – End of Third Quarter Grading Period Mar. 26-30 – Spring Break(System Closed March 29 – 30) May 18 – Last day for students, half day. End of second semester May 18 – 20 Graduation Window

Franklin Special School District 2017-18 calendar

Aug. 10 – First day for 1st – 8th Grade students, Early Dismissal Day

Aug. 11 – First full day for 1st – 8th Grade students

Aug. 18 – First full day for Kindergarten students

Sept. 1 – Early Dismissal Day

Sept. 4 – Labor Day Holiday

Oct. 6 – Early Dismissal Day, end of First Quarter grading period (41 days)

Oct. 9 – 13 – Fall Break

Nov. 17 – Early Dismissal Day

Nov. 20-24 – Thanksgiving Holidays

Dec. 21 – Abbreviated Day – 2 hours, end of Second Quarter grading period (44 days)

Dec. 22 – Jan. 2 – Winter Break

Jan. 3, 4 – Professional Learning day, Administrative Day (No students)

Jan. 5 – Students return

Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

Feb. 16 -Early Dismissal Day

Feb. 19 – Presidents Day Holiday

March 9 – End of Third Quarter grading period (44 days)

March 23 – Early Dismissal Day

March 26-30 – Spring Break

May 23 – Last Day for students (Abbreviated Day – 2 hours)

End of Fourth Quarter Grading Period (48 days)