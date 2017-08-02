When is fall break? Check the 2017-18 school calendars

A week from Friday students head back to school in the Williamson County and Franklin Special districts.
Tuesday was the first day of school for students to the south, in Maury County Public Schools, which serves part of Spring Hill.
After the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 4, it will be October before the next extended break.
Here are the school calendars:
Williamson County Schools 2017-18 calendar
Aug. 10 – First student day (full day)
Aug. 21 – First full day for Kindergarten
Sept. 4 – Labor Day holiday
Oct. 10 – End of first quarter grading period
Oct. 11 – 13 Fall break
Nov. 20-24 – Thanksgiving holiday
Dec. 21 – End of first semester (half day for students)
Dec. 22 – Jan. 4 Winter break
Jan. 3, 4 – Professional Development day Thursday (No students).
Jan. 5 – First student day, Second Semester
Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday
Mar. 16 – End of Third Quarter Grading Period
Mar. 26-30 – Spring Break(System Closed March 29 – 30)
May 18 – Last day for students, half day. End of second semester
May 18 – 20 Graduation Window
Franklin Special School District 2017-18 calendar
Aug. 10 – First day for 1st – 8th Grade students, Early Dismissal Day
Aug. 11 – First full day for 1st – 8th Grade students
Aug. 18 – First full day for Kindergarten students
Sept. 1 – Early Dismissal Day
Sept. 4 – Labor Day Holiday
Oct. 6 – Early Dismissal Day, end of First Quarter grading period (41 days)
Oct. 9 – 13 – Fall Break
Nov. 17 – Early Dismissal Day
Nov. 20-24 – Thanksgiving Holidays
Dec. 21 – Abbreviated Day – 2 hours, end of Second Quarter grading period (44 days)
Dec. 22 – Jan. 2 – Winter Break
Jan. 3, 4 – Professional Learning day, Administrative Day (No students)
Jan. 5 – Students return
Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
Feb. 16 -Early Dismissal Day
Feb. 19 – Presidents Day Holiday
March 9 – End of Third Quarter grading period (44 days)
March 23 – Early Dismissal Day
March 26-30 – Spring Break
May 23 – Last Day for students (Abbreviated Day – 2 hours)
End of Fourth Quarter Grading Period (48 days)
Maury County Schools 2017-18 calendar
Aug. 1 – First day of school, full day
Aug. 2 – Professional development day, no students
Sept. 1 – Professional development day, no students
Sept. 4 – Labor Day holiday
Sept. 12 – Parent teacher conferences, elementary, 4 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 – Parent teacher conferences, middle, 4 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – Parent teacher conferences, high school, 4 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – End of first nine weeks
Oct. 2 – Oct. 6 – Fall Break
Oct. 16 – Report cards
Nov. 7 – Parent teacher conferences, elementary, 4 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 14 – Parent teacher conferences, middle, 4 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 16 – Parent teacher conferences, high school, 4 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 – Professional development day, no students
Nov. 20 – Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving break
Dec. 15 – Early dismissal, end of 1st semester and second nine weeks
Dec. 18 – Jan. 1 – Winter break
Jan. 2 – Professional development day, no students
Jan. 8 – Report cards
Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Day holiday
Feb. 6 – Parent teacher conferences, elementary, 4 to 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 – Parent teacher conferences, high school, 4 to 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 – Parent teacher conferences, middle, 4 to 7 p.m.
Feb. 19 – Presidents Day holiday
Mar. 9 – End of third nine weeks
Mar. 12 – Professional development day, no students
Mar. 16 – Report cards
Mar. 20 – ACT testing
Mar. 30 – Good Friday holiday
Apr. 2-6 – Spring Break
Apr. 17 – Parent teacher conferences, elementary, 4 to 7 p.m.
Apr. 19 – Parent teacher conferences, high school, 4 to 7 p.m.
Apr. 24 – Parent teacher conferences, middle, 4 to 7 p.m.
May 21 – End of fourth nine weeks, end of second semester, last day for students