When you can work off the Thanksgiving feast at Parks and Rec

All facilities of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will be closed on Thursday, November 23, 2017 in observance of Thanksgiving.

On Friday, November 24, 2017, the department’s six main indoor facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Indoor Sports Complex at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood; the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.; and the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.

Timberland Park, located on the historic Natchez Trace Pkwy., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All other facilities will be closed.

All facilities will reopen at their regularly scheduled times beginning Saturday, Nov. 25.

For more information about specific facilities, go to www.wcparksandrec.com.