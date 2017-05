Where to watch the Stanley Cup games locally

For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators are competing for the Stanley Cup, professional hockey’s annual championship.

Games start Monday in Pittsburgh, where the Preds take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a game that begins at 7 p.m. Central.

Downtown Nashville is sure to be a sea of gold, and it won’t be hard to find a watch party on or around lower Broadway.

And crowds are sure to be at Preds Party in the Park, which will be held at Music City Walk of Fame Park for away games on May 29 and May 31 (Games 1 and 2), as they were during the Western Conference Final. A large screen will show the pre-game broadcast starting at 6:30 p.m. with the game at 7 p.m. The park is between the Country Music Hall of Fame and The Hilton, next to Bridgestone Arena. But there also are “Predator-approved” establishments all over town and closer to home.

“When you attend a Preds Approved viewing location, you’ll be assured every Predators playoff game will be shown and that the staff will be showing their Preds pride,” according to www.nhl.com/predators

Brentwood/Nolensville area

Corner Pub

1018 Crossings Blvd. The Crossings at Spring Hill Spring Hill, TN 37174

GAME SCHEDULE:

Game 1, May 29, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Central

Game 2, May 31, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Central

Game 3, June 3, Nashville, 7 p.m. Central

Game 4, June 5, Nashville, 7 p.m. Central

*Game 5, June 8, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Central

*Game 6, June 11, Nashville, 7 p.m. Central

*Game 7, June 14, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Central

*If needed