Where will they catch the bus? Stops now listed online

By WCS InFocus

Individual bus stops for the 2017-18 school year are now available on the Williamson County Schools website.

Parents can visit to obtain bus route and school zone information 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We encourage parents to locate their child’s route information as early as possible,” said WCS Planning and Zoning Manager Allison Nunley. “Bus information will change very little between now and August 10. We do have a walk policy of up to a quarter of a mile for students of all ages living inside subdivisions.”

Parents should email Nunley at or call (615) 472-4950 if they live on a main or rural road and need a bus stop. Bus riders should arrive at the stop at least five minutes prior to the published time.