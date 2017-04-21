Whiskey Society gathering one of three 2017 MADE SOUTH events

MADE SOUTH, a series of events showcasing artisans and makers in the Southeast, has announced its 2017 lineup of events for lovers of all things Southern, with three events in Franklin from June through November, including an inaugural gathering of the Southern Whiskey Society in August.

This year, guests can purchase tickets to events in Franklin, Hoover, Ala.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Louisville, Ky., for $25. Each event will showcase more than 100 of the finest artisans and makers from that region and across the South who will have products available for purchase and will offer food and drink tastings which are included in the ticket price. Guests can expect bites from local chefs and samples from six to eight regional distillers at each event, all to be announced in the weeks prior.

Founded by Nashville native and fourth-generation Tennessean Chris Thomas, MADE SOUTH brings together Southern makers, producers, craftsmen, artisans and more for its events held across the Southeast. Thomas works to curate the best goods found south of the Mason-Dixon line to show at these two-day events that bring together craftsmanship, food, drink, music and art.

In addition to the MADE SOUTH market-style events, this year’s calendar brings the Southern Whiskey Society meeting on Saturday, August 5, in Franklin. The event will offer patrons samples of whiskey from more than 30 regional distillers as well as bites from six of the South’s best chefs. Held at The Factory at Franklin, the event benefitsThe Battle of Franklin Trust. General admission tickets are $77 while VIP tickets are $97, and can be purchased here.

Also new to MADE SOUTH this year are event partnerships with Eat Y’all and Barrett Sovereign.

Based on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Eat Y’all is a company that strives to connect passionate consumers to the South’s most inspiring ingredients. Husband and wife duo, Andy and Marianna Chapman, act as MADE SOUTH’s culinary curators for the complimentary tastings at each event, drawing from their connections and knowledge of Southern food products to create an unforgettable experience for ticket holders.

“We decided to partner with Chris and MADE SOUTH because we share a vision to shed light on the inspiring Southern makers that are producing amazing products in our region right now,” says Marianna Chapman. “To participate in this initiative is to be part of something bigger, beneficial and truly progressive for our region. We can’t wait to feed the folks of MADE SOUTH.”

Barrett Sovereign, the lifestyle brand that stems from tactical firearm company, Barrett, will also partner with MADE SOUTH this year, and will have its high-end firearms for sale at all events. New to the market, the brand will utilize the events to expand its customer reach in the Southeast.

“We are excited about the opportunity to introduce Barrett Sovereign to this growing audience that has come to trust the quality of MADE SOUTH events,” says Barrett president, Chris Barrett.

“I feel lucky to be able to partner with quality brands such as Eat Y’all and Barrett Sovereign for MADE SOUTH events,” says MADE SOUTH creator Chris Thomas. “Both of these companies stand for and propel the ideals of Southern craftsmanship and hard work, and that falls right in line with our mission.”

2017 MADE SOUTH events include:

Hoover, Ala., June 2-3 at The Finley Center at The Hoover Metropolitan (tickets can be purchased here)

at The Finley Center at The Hoover Metropolitan (tickets can be purchased here) Franklin, Tenn., June 30 – July 1 at The Factory at Franklin (tickets can be purchased here)

at The Factory at Franklin (tickets can be purchased here) Southern Whiskey Society: Franklin, Tenn., August 5 at The Factory in Franklin (tickets can be purchased here)

at The Factory in Franklin (tickets can be purchased here) Atlanta, Ga., September 29-30 at Monday Night Brewing (tickets on sale 06/26)

at Night Brewing (tickets on sale 06/26) Louisville, Ky., October 27-28 at Louisville Executive Aviation (tickets on sale (07/24)

at Louisville Executive Aviation (tickets on sale (07/24) Franklin, Tenn., November 17-18 at The Factory at Franklin (tickets on sale 08/24)

For more information on MADE SOUTH, its products and events, please visit www.madesouth.com.