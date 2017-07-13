Whitson joins health care certification task force

Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville) today appointed State Representative Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) to the Tennessee Maintenance of Certification Task Force, which works to streamline the process of health care certification.

This task force was created with the passage of House Bill 413 sponsored by House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams (R-Cookeville) during the 2017 legislative session. It consists of three members each from both the House and Senate who will review the State of Tennessee’s overall maintenance of certification process, as well as the maintenance of certification by hospitals, insurance companies, and all entities that license the state’s physicians.

Additionally, the task force will make recommendations to the House Health Committee and Senate Commerce and Labor Committee for improving the current process and review alternatives that can be created to replace maintenance of certification, including an expansion of continuing medical education.

“Representative Whitson will be a tremendous asset to this special task force whose work will streamline Tennessee’s health care certification process,” said Speaker Harwell. “The dedication and diligence of my colleagues in this important area will have a tremendous benefit for patients, providers, and physicians in communities throughout Tennessee.”

“It is an honor to be appointed to this important task force by Speaker Harwell,” Rep. Whitson said in a press release from the speaker. “Our work will guarantee that members of the health care industry have the proper certification, training, education, and background that will allow them to provide the best care possible. This will ensure that the safety of patients is not jeopardized and also reduce the cost of insurance claims and the number of lawsuits filed by Tennesseans.”

For more information about House Bill 413/Public Chapter No. 438, please visit the Tennessee General Assembly website at: http://publications.tnsosfiles.com/acts/110/pub/pc0438.pdf

Whitson serves as a member of the House Health Committee, as well as the House Transportation Committee & Subcommittee. Whitson lives in Franklin and represents House District 65, which includes part of Williamson County. He can be reached by email at: Rep.Sam.Whitson@capitol.tn.gov or by calling (615) 741-1864.