Whitson thinks gas tax plan is a good move forward for state

By EMILY R. WEST

It wasn’t easy getting there.

The House Transportation Committee faced nothing short of a struggle throughout its sub and full committees the past few weeks. Both Republican and Democratic members tried to find a compromise that played off of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Improve Act.

Multiple plans came forward from legislators, either wanting to tap into the state’s sales tax or create a new user fee from car sales. But ultimately, House members passed on a plan that would raise the gasoline tax 6 cents throughout the next three years.

The 11-7 vote on Tuesday will send on a plan to the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee. This version of the plan originated in the Senate. It passed through on 9-0 vote in the State and Local Government Committee.

Changes to the original plan mean an additional $250 million in tax revenue for the state. It would give money for cities and counties, about $100 million combined.

“We made sure that a we stayed a debt free and pay-as-you-go state when it comes to our public roads,” Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) said. He sits on the transportation sub and full committees.

“We don’t want to be like Washington, D.C. The highway trust fund is broken. Their only solution is to take money from the general fund to try to keep it solvent. Our state debt level per capita is around $340 per person. We don’t borrow money, and we need it to stay that way.”

The proposal also has an element for local governmental municipalities to host a referendum to increase their taxes, allocating the money generated from the increase for local transit projects. Both Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said previously they were in support of that form of local control.

Overall, lawmakers largely argued who should pay for the updates to Tennessee roads that total to nearly $10.5 billion worth. In Whitson’s mind, this plan was the best option.

“Ultimately, the decision was we want to make sure those driving from out of state pay their fair share,” Whitson said. “Those other plans would have made Tennesseans pay for it. If you start taking money from the general fund, it would be easy to take away money from TDOT. It happened during the Gov. [Phil] Bredesen administration, and those other plans could have allowed it to happen again.”