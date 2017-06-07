Who is playing on which porch when? Westhaven Porchfest has an app

Saturday, June 17, marks the return of the Annual Westhaven PorchFest, a music and art festival from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on the front porches of homes in the Westhaven community of West Franklin.

PorchFest will include more than 75 performers playing on front porches, followed by a concert on the lake featuring the Flat River Band and Guilty Pleasures.

The family friendly event is free and open to the public. Parking is also free and food trucks and a makers market will be set up in the Town Center.

The mobile app for the event is now available for both iPhone and Android formats and allows attendees to customize their schedule, learn more about the artists who are performing and connect with them through social media.

Apps can be downloaded by visiting www.westhaventn.org/events, or by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.