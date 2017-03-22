Who knew there was a World Jump Rope Federation?

HOT SHOTS OF TENNESSEE

The Hot Shots of Tennessee jump rope team, based in Franklin but including members from Brentwood, Spring Hill, and even Mt. Juliet, earned high scores and brought home 44 ribbons for top finishes in speed and freestyle events at the World Jump Rope Federation Indy Open held at Franklin Township Middle School in Indianapolis on March 18.

Members of the Hot Shots attend Hunters Bend Elementary School, Grassland Middle School, Spring Station Middle School, Mt. Juliet Middle School, Brentwood Academy, and Franklin High School.

The following jumpers earned ribbons in the 30-second speed event:

June Haynes – 4th place, 11 and 12-year-old females

Delaney Talbert – 4th place, 13 and 14-year-old females

Jacob Weatherford – 3rd place, 15 and 16-year-old males

Cara Moyers – 1st place – 15 and 16-year-old females

In the pairs double under event, Cara Moyers and Jacob Weatherford took 3rd place in the 15 and 16-year-old division. In this event, each jumper completes as many double unders as possible in 30 seconds, for a total of one minute. A double under is when the rope passes under the jumper’s feet twice during one jump.

Olivia Byrd, Cara Moyers, Sarah Smith, and Jacob Weatherford took first place in the single rope speed relay, 15 and 16-year-old division. In this event, each of the four athletes jumps for 30 seconds, one after the other in relay style, for a total of two minutes.

In the double Dutch speed relay, Olivia Byrd, Delaney Talbert, and Jacob Weatherford took first place in the 15 and 16-year-old age division. During this event, each person jumps in the ropes for 40 seconds, for a total of two minutes. Byrd, Talbert, and Weatherford were joined by Cara Moyers for the double Dutch pairs speed event, where they took first place in the 15 and 16-year-old division. In this event, two of the four people on the team take turns jumping in the ropes for 60 seconds each, for a total of two minutes.

The Hot Shots were also successful in freestyle events, where jumpers choreograph a routine lasting 45-75 seconds. The following jumpers earned ribbons in their individual freestyle events:

William Pogue – 2nd place, 13 and 14-year-old males

Keren Rosen – 3rd place, 13 and 14-year-old females

Sarah Smith – 2nd place, 13 and 14-year-old females

Jacob Weatherford – 3rd place, 15 and 16-year-old males

Cara Moyers – 1st place, 15 and 16-year-old females

Jumpers also brought home ribbons in collaborative freestyle events:

Pairs wheel freestyle

Olivia Byrd and Delaney Talbert – 1st place, 15 and 16-year-old division

Cara Moyers and Sarah Smith – 4th place, 15 and 16-year-old division

Team freestyle

June Haynes, Noah Myers, Emma Martin, Olivia Oaks – 3rd place, 11 and 12-year-old division

Colin Lama, William Pogue, Sarah Smith, Paige von Sternberg – 2nd place, 13 and 14-year-old division

Double Dutch freestyle

William Pogue, Keren Rosen, Paige von Sternberg – 3rd place, 13 and 14-year-old division

Olivia Byrd, Delaney Talbert, Jacob Weatherford – 3rd place, 15 and 16-year-old division

Double Dutch pairs freestyle

Olivia Byrd, Cara Moyers, Delaney Talbert, Jacob Weatherford – 1st place, 15 and 16-year-old division

For more information about the Hot Shots team, visit www.hotshotstn.org or find the group on Facebook or Twitter.