Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary welcomes spring with Wildflower Hikes

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Spring is upon us and Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary is welcoming the season with a series of adult-only hikes designed to show off the area’s soon-to-be-bursting bouquets of flowers.

The Wildflower Hikes start this Tuesday, March 14 at 9:30 a.m. and will continue each Tuesday through the end of April.

Development Director Mary Catherine Mousourakis says it’s too early to tell how the region’s rapidly changing temperatures may affect the sanctuary’s plant life this spring. Nevertheless, she said that most wildflowers don’t bloom until mid-March, so the latest flurry of winter weather will likely not affect them too much.

“I think the plants somehow know that winter wasn’t really gone yet,” she said. “It still had one last growl to make.”

Even though most of Owl’s Hill’s wildflowers won’t be at full flower for this week’s hike, Mousourakis said that there are perks to catching them this early in the season.

“The big burst will probably happen in a couple of weeks, but this is a good time to see it because you can watch stuff greening up,” she said. “That bright almost fluorescent green color that pops first and then mellows out.”

The hikes will be led by two of the sanctuary’s volunteer naturalists, Denis Lovell and Richard Hitt.

“They’ll be going to different areas of the property and looking for what is in bloom,” Mousourakis said. “They’ll also be searching for some of the threatened species that we have at Owl’s Hill.”

Those threatened species that hikers might get a glimpse of include the rare Lesser Ladies’ Tresses. Mousourakis said 12 stalks were found last year at Owl’s Hill.

Regardless of which specific plants are observed during a hike, Mousourakis is certain that visitors will be in good hands with Lovell and Hitt leading the way.

“Denis and Richard are absolutely fabulous. They know every square inch of this property like the back of their hand,” she said, adding that the pair know just where to go to give hikers the best views of Owl’s Hill’s natural beauty.

Tickets for the hikes are $7. Registration for the events is available on the Owl’s Hill website.