Will voters OK tax, and will cities let the revenue go to schools?

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, along with County Finance Director Nena Graham, address the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday night.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson took his sales tax referendum hike proposal to the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday night.

What he got was mixed reviews.

“I need to wrap my head around this,” said Alderman Susan Zemek.

The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Monday night for its regularly scheduled work session and the county mayor offered his proposal.

The county is asking residents to go to the polls and vote on a half-cent sales tax increase to help pay for needed school construction over the next few years. The proposal Anderson made is the city gives up its share of sales tax for three years.

After that, the city can keep it.

That would equal to about $1.5 million over three years, he said. Based upon projections, Spring Hill businesses on the Williamson County side of the two-county city would generate about $500,000 a year more in sales tax with a half-cent sales tax increase.

State law says that half of sales tax automatically goes to the schools for operating expenses and the other half goes to the municipality of origin. So, any sales tax collected on the Williamson County side, half goes to Williamson County schools. On the Maury County side, it goes to Maury County.

The rest goes to Spring Hill.

Anderson said Williamson County schools already voted to give up their half of the sales tax increase to help pay for capital projects. Fairview, which already has it’s sales tax at the maximum limit, has decided to give funds from its adequate facilities tax to make up for it.

“Everyone is joining in and participating in funding schools,” he said.

Anderson made his pitch last week to the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen who are mulling it over. He said if the cities agree and the County Commission approves the proposal it would run as a special election in the fall with the county footing the bill.

Alderman Amy Wurth said she wasn’t so sure about the proposal. She said roads are the number one concern for residents right now and she said the county has not helped in the areas where there is road congestion because of the schools.

She also said the city has helped in the past by waiving several fees for schools on different taxes.

Wurth asked the county if they had projections on how much they have saved from the waived fees.

County Finance Director Nena Graham said she did not know that figure.

“This is a difficult decision,” Wurth said.

Alderman Matt Fitterrer said he felt the decision was pretty straightforward. The county is asking for it to be put to a vote and see if they want to fund schools with a sales tax or not.

“Really, we’re asking the voters to plot the course,” he said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.