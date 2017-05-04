May 05, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

54℉

light rain

Home
Sports

WILLCO Award finalists announced

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

WILLCO Award finalists announced

The finalists for the 2017 WILLCO Awards were released Thursday.

The awards recognizes the best athletes, coaches and teams in the Williamson County Schools Athletic Conference.

The third-annual WILLCO Awards ceremony is on May 23 at The Factory in Franklin.

2016-17 WILLCO AWARD FINALISTS

Male Team of the Year: Independence football, Independence basketball, Brentwood basketball

Male Athlete of the Year: Jack Shrader (Franklin wrestling), Brodey Hasty (Brentwood cross country), TJ Sheffield (Independence football/track and field), Grayson Murphy (Independence basketball)

Male Sports Coach of the Year: Scott Blade (Independence basketball), Greg Glass (Independence basketball), Greg Shirley (Brentwood basketball)

Female Team of the Year: Brentwood volleyball, Ravenwood cross country, Centennial basketball

Female Athlete of the Year: Logan Eggleston (Brentwood volleyball), Somer Henry (Brentwood tennis), Kiera Downey (Ravenwood basketball), Riley White (Ravenwood track and field)

Female Sports Coach of the Year: Tony Hill (Centennial basketball), Erica Powell (Brentwood softball), Barbara Campbell (Brentwood volleyball)

Girls Cross Country: Annika Sleenhof (Ravenwood), Gigi Maddox (Page), Addie Coggins (Independence)

Boys Cross Country: Brodey Hasty (Brentwood), Matthew Young (Franklin), Diego Zuazua (Nolensville)

Girls Golf: Annie Paris (Brentwood), Taylor Qualls (Independence), Mackenzie McGrath (Centennial), Ann Catherine Blackburn (Ravenwood)

Boys Golf: Trenton Johnson (Brentwood), John Korjenek (Page), Michael Shears (Franklin)

Volleyball: Logan Eggleston (Brentwood), Bre Carlton (Franklin), Lanie Vantrease (Page)

Football Player of the Year: Landon Guidry (Independence WR/S), Tai Carter (Summit RB), Christian LaBreche (Brentwood TE)

Football Offensive Player of the Year: Brandon Hines (Independence QB), Tai Carter (Summit RB), Jake Beathard (Fairview RB)

Football Defensive Player of the Year: David Demke (Independence DE), Chris Dahl (Page DL), Conner Palk (Franklin DE)

Girls Soccer: Julie Garst (Independence), Karlie Paschall (Ravenwood), Emma Sanders (Page), Peyton DePriest (Franklin)

Girls Basketball: Holly Harris (Franklin), Shantell Flye (Centennial), Faith Wilkinson (Page), Kiera Downey (Ravenwood)

Boys Basketball: Grayson Murphy (Independence), John Carter (Summit), Kellen King (Brentwood), Nick Burns (Page)

Boys Wrestling: Houston Tywater (Page), Isaiah Demello (Independence), Jack Shrader (Franklin)

Girls Wrestling: Peyton Marsh (Page), Tamika Shropshire (Independence)

Boys Bowling: Michael Krewson (Summit), Brandon Buckley (Page), Justin Hammers (Brentwood)

Girls Bowling: Camy Barber (Brentwood), Katie Carpenter (Summit), Madison Brentson (Independence)

Cheer: Hanna Diele (Ravenwood), Erin Gardner (Franklin), Laura Provence (Brentwood)

Dance: Chloe Mayenknecht (Brentwood), Haley Diggs (Ravenwood), Claire Hamblen (Centennial)

Girls Tennis: Micayla May (Page), Somer Henry (Brentwood), Emma Marrs (Ravenwood)

Boys Tennis: Isaac May (Page), Sam Fischer (Brentwood), Cliff Herring (Ravenwood)

Girls Track: Gigi Maddox (Page), Riley White (Ravenwood), Addie Coggins (Independence)

Boys Track: Jake Merryman (Fairview), TJ Sheffield (Independence), Elijah Dryer (Ravenwood), Davis Bove (Centennial), Jackson Vroon (Brentwood)

Boys Soccer: Nick Burns (Page), Joseph Malloy (Franklin), Blake Sams (Ravenwood)

Baseball: Robert Hassell (Independence), Lofton Cotton (Franklin), Peyton Wiggington (Page), Kyle Brennan (Centennial)

Softball: Jenna Johnson (Page), Hannah Koenig (Brentwood), Macy Lyle (Ravenwood)

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply