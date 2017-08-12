WillCo football teams get final tune-up in inaugural WCS Jamboree

Pictured: Brentwood wide receiver Chayce Bishop (Photo by Steve Wheeler)

All seven Williamson County public high school football teams and Blackman competed in the inaugural WCS Jamboree at Nolensville High School Friday.

Each game was two quarters, with most teams opting to remove their starters after the first frame.

FINALS:

Centennial 14 vs. Nolensville 14

Ravenwood 15 vs. Summit 10

(Photos by STEVE WHEELER)

Blackman 28 vs. Independence 14

Franklin 7 vs. Fairview 0

Brentwood 17 vs. Page 0

