William “Bill” Harlin Jr. of Harlinsdale Farm dies at 92

BY A.J. DUGGER III

William “Bill” Harlin Jr. passed away at the age of 92 Wednesday morning, June 14, at his home in Nashville.

His father, William Harlin Sr., established Harlinsdale Farm, a historic farm-later-turned-park in Franklin. Harlin was instrumental in selling the farm to Franklin as a park, and was also a lifetime trustee of Battle Ground Academy and director emeritus of Franklin Synergy Bank.

Harlin’s family moved to Franklin in 1935 when he was a child. He graduated from Battle Ground Academy in 1942. Not long afterward, he attended the United States Naval Academy and later Vanderbilt University.

“He was a simple man and a quiet man. He was a southern gentleman who treated people with kindness and respect. That’s what he instilled in us,” said Harlin’s youngest son, Clay Harlin. “I was fortunate to have him as my father.”

However, it was not Harlin’s age that led to his passing. Last year, Harlin was in a head-on car collision that broke his leg in three places and his arm in two places.

“He recuperated but he never fully recovered from that,” said Clay. “He told me that night in the emergency room that this would be the beginning of the end. But he wouldn’t accept this laying down. He still stayed active. He wanted to squeeze every moment out of life. He would have been 93 years old in July.”

Harlinsdale Park opened on Sept. 22, 2007. The park includes 200 acres of rolling farmland, a 1/2 acre dog park, a 3-acre pond for catch and release fishing, and a 5k soft track (turf) for walking or running and public parking.

Harlin’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 17, 2017 at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. Visitation will be one hour before the service begins.