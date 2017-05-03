Williamson archives will get microfilm equipment for local records

The Tennessee State Library and Archives will provide a 50 percent matching grant to allow the Williamson County Archives at Five Points in Franklin to purchase microfilm equipment for the preservation of, and research into, local records.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced the grant. The Williamson County Archives will receive $3,752 which will be matched with an additional 50 percent in local funds.

“Each one of these machines costs thousands of dollars,” Hargett said in a press release. “Many of our local libraries and archives simply can’t afford the expense alone. These grants, which would not be possible without the Tennessee General Assembly, offer a way to obtain the machines that are critical to preserving local records.”

Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), said the grant was great news.

“This grant will expand access to information that might otherwise be lost,” Johnson said in the press release.

The Williamson County Archives is one of 18 local libraries and archives across Tennessee to apply and receive part of more than $71,000 in state funds.

“These grant dollars will go a long way toward protecting our important data and ensuring that our local history is preserved,” said House Majority Leader Glen Casada (R-Franklin).

“The tools provided through this funding will help modernize our libraries and archives so that they can continue to serve future generations of Tennesseans,” Rep. Charles Sargent (R-Franklin) said.

The Library and Archives also awards library technology grants, archive development grants and library construction grants annually.

“I am grateful to the Tennessee State Library and Archives for choosing Williamson County to receive this important funding,” said Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin). “I encourage residents in our community to take advantage of these new tools in order to satisfy their research needs.”