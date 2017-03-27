Williamson board approves curating new science material, saving school district $3 million

By EMILY R. WEST

Attempting a new strategy, Williamson schools will now start the process of curating its own science materials for upcoming school years.

The decision to move toward a more open source concept came easy to the board, who was able to save the school district $3 million by transitioning away from hardback texts.

Members voted Monday in an 11-0 decision, which will now lessen the general fund budget to $343 million for the 2017-2018 year. The measure sets in motion the ability for the district to start finding the right instructors to work on the project for the 2018-2019 school year. At least 10 teachers will go on special assignment to work on the materials. The district is expected to backfill those positions.

Vice school board chairman and District 4 member Anne McGraw said some teachers have already started viewing science materials this way. She said having the district use this method will provide teachers with what need upfront. McGraw also made it clear the district wasn’t writing its own content.

“Many aren’t using their textbooks,” she said. “They are already having to do the work of finding open source content. We will be searching for open source content that matches our Tennessee curriculum, and we are gathering and formatting in a way that will work.”

The teachers will also curate materials for seven different curriculum at the high school levels. Advanced Placement and IB programs will still use hardback textbooks provided with those courses.

District 10’s Beth Burgos, who brought the amendment to the floor, said she looked forward to the cost savings for the district and seeing what staff curated.

“The cost savings over the next seven years could be in the millions,” Burgos said. “It’s at a time when funding is the number one problem. It helps us stop supporting international publishing companies. They develop textbooks not specific to Tennessee standards. Sometimes they are biased and promote a political agenda. I want them to be Tennessee standards and Tennessee values.”

Once everything is put together, the district would send its materials to the Department of Education for approval. It would mimic the same process textbook publishers go through and would provide feedback where needed.