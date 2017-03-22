Williamson Business PAC names new chairman

The Williamson Business PAC announced the election of Cherie Hammond to serve as the organization’s chairman in 2017.

Co-founding board member Dennis Norvet, a Franklin resident and VP of construction firm Skanska, served in 2016 as the organization’s first chairman. He will continue to be involved as a board member.

“We recognize a great leader when we see one,” Norvet said.

The Williamson Business PAC was organized to provide the business community with a voice. This voice includes discussing matters in the electoral process, encouraging economic growth, promoting excellence in public education, and promoting citizen participation. As volunteers, its members dedicate time to meet with local elected officials, vet candidates, and stay well informed of the issues affecting Williamson County.

The Williamson Business PAC has been active in recent school board elections, problem solving with Williamson County state representatives, and meeting with a vast majority of county leadership. Some of these leaders include mayors, commissioners and judges.

“We’re on a listening campaign always looking for common ground, shared interests and practical solutions,” Hammond said.

Cherie Hammond has been a leader in nearly every facet of the Williamson County community for almost 20 years. A CPA by trade, she owns Cherie Hammond Consulting. She is a former member of the Williamson County School Board, a member of the Brentwood Morning Rotary Club, and currently serves on both the Williamson Inc. and Maryland Farms YMCA Boards.

“We’re pleased about the positive reception and high level of engagement we have enjoyed with so many elected officials,” board secretary Mark Cleveland said. “The business community truly values each opportunity to dialog and share perspectives.”