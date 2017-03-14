Williamson commission appoints new District 7 school board member

By EMILY R. WEST

After Monday night’s Williamson County Commission meeting, Sheila Cleveland will become the next District 7 school board member.

The commission appointed the Brentwood mom and small business owner to the seat with no hesitation. No one else in the district applied for the position.

Elected in August 2016, Bobby Hullett left his post on the school board to fulfill a vacancy left on the commission. Tom Bain previously held the commission spot before he resigned over illness.

Cleveland told commissioners that she would use her seat to lead fairly and listen to her constituents. She also outlined upfront she had no agenda.

As a point of order, Cleveland said she would like to become better acquainted with issues facing the board before making any assertions.

“I have to get in the kitchen before I can really make some opinions,” she said. “As a parent, I have seen from the outside, but until I am in the war room, that’s when I am going to find out all of the details of how things are going to run.”

Currently, District 7 faces overcrowding issues, partially addressed by the Williamson County Commission on Monday night with a 20-1 vote to construct a new elementary school. Right now, Kenrose, Lipscomb, and Edmondson Elementary Schools have over 100 percent capacity.

The Williamson County School Board is currently back up to 12 members. District 12’s Nancy Garrett and Cleveland make two appointments to the board in the last six months.

Cleveland will hold the interim seat until the August 2018 election cycle.