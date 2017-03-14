Williamson commission approves funding for Brentwood elementary school

The intent to fund construction for a new Brentwood elementary school was approved Monday night at the Williamson County Commission meeting.

Now, the Brentwood area can officially begin planning for the August 2018 school.

Sorting through Williamson school growth is going to become a point of complication for the county’s funding body. Before the vote could even take place, a bond consultant delivered an hour-long presentation. The presentation weighed the mechanisms of debt the county can incur.

The latest brick and mortar installment to the Williamson County School system comes as Brentwood elementary schools have started to overflow their capacity limits. For instance, Kenrose Elementary, at more than 111 percent capacity, no longer has the physical space to add portables on its property. Issues like this put the urgency on the table, particularly for Superintendent Mike Looney, as the district is about go through a county-wide rezoning.

“I think the community members here tonight are elated,” Looney said. A handful spoke beforehand during the public comment portion of the evening, including a Kenrose fourth grader.

“They feel a sense of a relief because their kids keep going to schools that are overcrowded. This is a huge step toward a proactive solution of this north-central section of the county. There’s a lot more work to be done, and we have a long way to go. It’s a blessing to grow and serve a community that’s growing like it is, but it’s a tremendous challenge.”

In its final stages, the district should close on an 86-acre property off of Split Log Road in a matter of days. Originally asking for $30 million for an elementary and middle school, the commission decided to half it to $15 million and focus entirely on the elementary school. Looney said he could make do with only having the K-5 component for now.

The County Commission voted 20-1, with only District 11 Commissioner Brandon Ryan voting no. Ryan said he would have felt more comfortable had the district put forth zoning plans to schools with capacity before choosing to build a new one.

“In my opinion, the prudent course was to wait until after we saw the schools rezone,” Ryan said. “The schools are at 89 percent capacity. After the rezoning, it would make sense then to see where the numbers fall before we get ourselves in a situation that will necessitate a tax increase. But if the plan came back that it was unacceptable and we were sending kids in 30 different directions, then we may have decided it’s not a reasonable approach to take.”

Looney will also unveil district-wide rezoning plans at Thursday night’s school board work session. The district needed the vote in place before rezoning plans could move forward. Had commissioners voted no, the district would have had to recalculate its entire rezoning plans.

With the new elementary school intent for funding in place, the bid for the project will go out April 27. With only three weeks for weather or mishaps, the new school should open in August 2018.

Commissioners Brian Bethard, Todd Kaestner, and Matt Milligan were absent from Monday’s vote.