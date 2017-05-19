Williamson County and Spring hill talk 911 consolidation

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A plan to consolidate the 911 services of Spring Hill and Williamson County may soon be the topic of public debate.

“I think this time the talks may be farther than they ever have before,” said Brandi Arabie-Smith, Spring Hill E-911 Director.

The county, though, declined to release details on how far along they are in the consolidation process. Faith Arenth, external affairs for Williamson County EMA, said right now the county is “exploring the option.” She added, “The specifics haven’t been ironed out.”

She said she didn’t want to speculate at this time how far along the talks have gone.

This week, Arabie-Smith and city officials said that they plan on the county presenting a proposal at the June 5 Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session.

Mayor Rick Graham said that talks were “early in the process.” He said city officials are wanting to be sure that if they do choose to consolidate, the quality of services would not be hindered and the employees moving to county would be taken care of.

“We can’t just say, here’s a cost savings, let’s jump on it,” he said.

Arabie-Smith said by her calculations, the city would save around $500,000 annually. This is the third time in three years the city has talked consolidation, but this seems to be more serious than in the past, she said.

“There’s mutual interest,” she said.

Currently, the Spring Hill dispatch employs eight workers. If the county took over, all eight would be employed, she said.

“No one would lose a job,” Arabie-Smith said.

Arabie-Smith noted two specific details she has heard about the proposal. Primarily, Spring Hill would pay the salaries of the employees, but not the benefits, for the first two consolidated years. Also, under the county plan, the majority of her staff would actually receive a bump in pay.

The biggest concerns she has, though, is the fact that Spring Hill is split by two counties. She worries that the Williamson County staff may not know certain locations on the Maury County side. Additionally, she expressed concern regarding communications with Maury County compared to Williamson County.

There’s also a matter of how ambulance service would be run, she said. Lifeguard has a contract with the city, but the county has its own ambulance service.

In the end, she just wants her workers to be okay. She said, “My greatest concern is the employees get taken care of if consolidation takes place.”

