Williamson County Band will perform at Enrichment Center

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department presents a free afternoon concert by the Williamson County Community Band at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave.

Admission is free to this family event.

The near 60-member band is made up of local amateur and professional musicians ranging in age from 11 to 90+ and is under the direction of Randall Frame.

For more information about concerts or joining the Williamson County Community Band, please contact Janey Mason with Williamson County Parks and Recreation at (615) 302-0971, ext. 2216.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is a public organization, here to benefit the community.

Anyone may register for and participate in the department’s programs, teams, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.