Williamson County CASA granted $25k

Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) received a $25,000 grant this week from The Healing Trust.

The Healing Trust is a local non-religious nonprofit which collects and grants money to Middle Tennessee organizations helping the community.

The grant is to help cover operational expenses for CASA’s efforts in Williamson county. CASA volunteers advocate for children in the court system.

“We are so thankful to The Healing Trust for their generous donation,” said Williamson County CASA Executive Director Marianne Schroer. “Our life-changing work is made possible by organizations and community members who recognize the importance of caring and providing for abused and neglected children.”

The Healing Trust’s President and CEO Kristen Keely-Dinger added, “we are deeply grateful for the life changing work done by these 30 grantee partners. Their efforts to improve the health of our community is inspiring, and we look forward to working in partnership with them.”

The grant comes just two weeks after CASA received a substantial grant from the General Motors Foundation in Spring Hill.