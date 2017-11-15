Williamson County Commission votes to create new sports authority

By BROOKE WANSER

At the Williamson County Commission meeting Monday evening, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a sports authority to help advise the county’s growing interest in youth sports.

District 2 Commissioner Betsy Hester said the commission is “not a sports council, this is the initial board of directors for the sports authority.”

“If we had a training center for, say, the Predators or one of our professional teams in Nashville, that might be interesting,” she said.

Williamson County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Chief Executive Officer Ellie Westman-Chin discussed next steps with commissioners. These included review of a county sports feasibility study.

“They’ll start digging into that and start doing some due diligence on what parts of those studies should we advance and look at further, and what parts maybe aren’t right for us right now,” she said.

Westman-Chin said more research was sure to be part of the future plan.

“I do picture them doing some research with other facilities that are similar to this in other communities like ours to see how it’s worked for them,” she said.

She clarified that the board had the power to issue limited bonds if and when they received funding.

At a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Westman-Chin presented a plan for a possible sports complex, with an estimated price tag of $65.6 million.

“There’s no shortage of need, there’s always a shortage of funding,” Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson said at the September 12 meeting.

Though he voted for the sports authority, District 11 Commissioner Brandon Ryan expressed reticence. “I haven’t spoken to a single individual on here,” he said of the board. “I think for what it’s worth, it would be helpful to have these individuals in here.”

Members of the sports authority board: