Williamson County continues fastest in job growth in the nation

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County is the fastest growing job creator in the country, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I really believe people, companies and individuals think of Williamson County as a great place to have a career,” said Matt Largen, CEO and President of Williamson Inc., the county’s Chamber of Commerce.

The Bureau of Labor and Statistics released a report this week detailing that at 5.1 percent job growth, Williamson County was top in the nation. That is well above the average of 1.2 percent, the report states. The report is information collected from December 2015 to December 2016.

The biggest factor in the job growth was a gain of 1,995 jobs in professional business services, the report states.

The second largest job growth county in the United States was York County, South Carolina at 4.6 percent growth, the bureau said.

The Bureau of Labor and Statistics also released a report showing that Williamson County had the lowest unemployment in the state at 2.6 percent unemployment.

Largen said he thinks the reason for the growth is because there are a lot more professional jobs in the county from corporate headquarters moving into Williamson County. He said when Nissan opened its corporate headquarters in Williamson County it was a “game changer.”

“It’s a lot different than 10 years ago,” he said.

Largen said it’s very important to be a job incubator, so that people have a chance to work close to where they live instead of driving to Nashville. It helps eliminate some problems, such as traffic.

“That means they’re not spending as much time on the road,” he said.

