Williamson County Election Comittee encourages students to register to vote

The Williamson County Election Commission will be holding voter registration drives in local high schools in honor of National Voters Registration Day next week.

In preparation for Voters Registration Day, Sept. 26, Williamson County Administrator of Elections, Chad Gray will visit schools to teach students the importance of voting.

​“We want to encourage the young citizens of our county to take the initiative to register to vote so they may participate in the electoral process and have their voices heard at the ballot box in the next election” says Gray.

Below is a schedule of school visits:

Sept. 22: Centennial High School

Sept. 25: Independence High School

Sept. 26: Franklin, Ravenwood, Renaissance and Summit High Schools

Sept. 27: Brentwood, Fairview and Page High Schools

Sept. 28: Currey Ingram Academy and Grace Christian Academy