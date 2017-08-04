Williamson County Fair begins Friday night with unique contest

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Williamson County Fair kicked off Friday night with a ribbon cutting and a watermelon seed spitting contest.

There was controversy from the start.

“Tim and Matt cheated!” County Mayor Rogers Anderson said, jokingly, after the contest. “I think they used a technique not allowed! The women played fair!”

Tim Cullen, account executive with Cigna, a sponsor for the fair, won the contest. Matt Largen, President and CEO of Williamson, Inc., tried his best in spitting seeds, but couldn’t quite come out on top.

Anderson, being the chairman of the fair, cut the ribbon Friday while sporting American flag sunglasses. Afterward, he said he was happy to get the fair started.

“Look at it,” he said, pointing to the line of cars in the parking lot. “It’s already filling it up.”

He said he hoped lots of people would come to the event and get to see the new STEM events at the fair.

People started trickling in shortly after 6 p.m. when the fair officially started. Within minutes, the rides were up and running, sending screams of joy into the air. Lines grew quickly for corndogs and other fair foods.

The fair will be open for the next nine days, through Aug. 12.

