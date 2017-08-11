Williamson County Fair ends 2017 run with Patriot Day

By KEVIN WARNER

The 2017 Williamson County Fair closes with a slew of livestock shows 4-H activities, some country music and a salute to veterans on Saturday.

Saturday will be Patriot Day at the fair located at 4215 Long Ln. in Franklin in the Ag Expo Park. Saturday the fair opens at 10 a.m. All veterans will receive free admission with a valid military ID.

Guests should also check out the Veterans Memorial located in the Ag Expo Arena. This year the fair partnered with Remember Our Fallen to bring a photographic memorial of those veterans who have died serving our country since 9/11 to the fair. The exhibit will also contain a wall of all veterans’ names, from any era, who lived in Williamson County at the time of their service.

General admission to the fair will be $7 for attendees over the age of 12, children ages 6 – 12 $5 and children five and under receive free admission.

Attendees can download the official Williamson County fair app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms, and receive one dollar off their admission by showing it at the gate.

New attraction Wild Science, also on the floor, returns for the final day of the fair and hosts a myriad of fun interactive STEM-based activities children of all ages can learn from and enjoy.

The nearby 4H Youth Village will be busy hosting the final 4H competitions of the fair. The 4H Clover Collection and Fun with Fashion shows will take place at 4 p.m. this is also a qualifying event for the state fashion show.

To see all the winners of this year’s 4H competitions click here and find the link on the bottom of the page.

4-Hers in the Chick Chain Program are ready to sell their pullets in the 4H Chick Chain Show will take place at 1 p.m.

Later, former “The Voice” contestants the Swon Brothers will take the Vanderbilt Health Stage. Show begins at 8 p.m.

The Tractor Supply Co. Livestock Area will also host several events. The Williamson County 4-H Breeding Ewe Show, Open Sheep Show Jack and Jennette Show start when the fair opens at 10 a.m. The Mule Pool/Lightweight Mule Pool close out the contests at 3 p.m.

Midway ride coupons are not included in general admission to the fair. Single coupons cost $1.25 each, but all rides require more than one to ride.

Guests may purchase unlimited rides 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for $25, or purchase a ride wristband between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for $35 to receive unlimited rides until midnight.