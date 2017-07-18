Williamson County fair features new rides and attractions, honors veterans

By KEVIN WARNER

The 2017 Williamson County fair will be looking to show off its “Country Pride Countywide” when it returns to the ag Expo Park on Aug. 4.

The fair, located at 4215 Long Ln. in Franklin, will run from Aug. 4 through 12 and will feature many of the attractions fairgoers have come to know and love like Little 1s Farming, The Children’s Barnyard and the midway for the youngsters and main stage performances by Gary West- “A Johnny Cash Tribute” (Aug. 10), Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Cody Ray Slaughter (Aug. 11) and Five Points Swing (Aug. 7).

New daily attractions like the Weird Science and 4-H Youth Village look to continue the Fair’s tradition of providing educational fun while, CMA recording artists The Dugger Band (Aug. 5) and former “The Voice” contestants The Swon Brothers (Aug. 12) bring their talents to the Fair’s main stage for the first time.

While the fair’s theme looks to celebrate its country music and agricultural roots the theme also applies to pride in The United States as well.

“We know that our focus is agriculture and education and we take great pride in how we are still a very agricultural community,” Williamson County Fair entertainment chair, Diane Giddens, said. Gidden also serves as Chief of Staff to County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “The fair is something for everyone across the county and we just kind of came up with the Americana theme.”

This year the fair partnered with Remember Our Fallen to bring a photographic memorial of those veterans who have died serving our country since 9/11 to the fair. The exhibit will also contain a wall of all veterans’ names, from any era, who lived in Williamson County at the time of their service.

The fair’s annual Patriot Day on Aug. 12 will allow all military veterans free admission to the fair with their valid military ID.

Patriot Day is one of the many days of ticket specials and ticket packages that will be offered at the fair. General admission to the fair will be $7 for attendees over the age of 12, children ages 6 – 12 $5 and children five and under receive free admission.

Apart from the ticket specials attendees can download the official Williamson County fair app, which will be available soon, and receive one dollar off their admission by showing it at the gate.

The midway, presented by Drew Expositions will also bring bringing many new attractions this year including a professional high dive show, which will feature the Olympic style high dive in a small pool of water.

“I don’t know how many feet up they go but then they dive into this small pool of water… Yeah that’s kind of crazy,” Giddens said.

Midway ride coupons are not included in general admission to the fair. Single coupons cost $1.25 each, but all rides require more than one to ride. Visitors can buy large numbers of coupons for a reduced price listed here. Friday unlimited rides cost $25, with the midway open from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday (Aug. 11) guests can ride unlimited rides for $20 from 6 to 11 p.m.

New on Saturdays this year, guests may purchase unlimited rides 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $25, or purchase a ride wristband between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $35 to receive unlimited rides until midnight. Sunday unlimited rides cost $25 for the day. (noon to 11p.m).

Along with the educational fun entertainment, the Williamson County Fair is also known for its competitive events.

Some of the most entertaining competitive events are the pageants. This year the pageants will not take place at the ag Expo Center as traditionally done, but in the Performing Arts Center at Academy Park located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin on the former Battleground Academy campus. All contestants must attend a modeling boot camp on Aug. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

Registration fee for the pageants cost $25 and must be postmarked or turned into the fair office by Aug. 2 at 4 p.m.

“What we’ve done is we’ve moved the stage on the arena floor to make room for the 4H and Youth Village and the Performing Arts Center is just set up better logistically for the pageants,” Giddens said.

For more info on the rules and regulations of the pageants click here. For more information on all the competitive events at this year’s fair click here.

See the Event Calendar for full details of the full nine days of fair activities.

The fair begins Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.