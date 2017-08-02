Williamson County Fair gearing up for first day of fun on Friday

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The ferris wheel is set up. The livestock are on their way. The homemade pies are being tasted and judged.

It’s almost time for the Williamson County Fair and the fairgrounds is well on its way to being ready on Friday.

“They started moving in a few weeks ago,” Jay Sheridan, who serves on the fair board and is doing communications for the event, said.

On Wednesday the grounds were a flurry of activity with food trucks moving in, sheriff’s deputies scurrying about and volunteers taking contest entries.

The fair’s slogan this year is “Country Pride, County Wide” to show off the agricultural history of the county, Sheridan said.

Plenty of rides and exhibits were set up Wednesday with more to come as the event kicks off Friday night. Sheridan said there’s no doubt there will be even more activity the next two days.

Barbara Harris, co-chair for culinary arts, was already in the expo center getting competition entries ready. Some events have already been judged like the apple pie contest. Judges were tasting delicious looking Boston Creme Pies Wednesday afternoon.

Harris said the fair doesn’t just start the day of the fair. There’s plenty for her and others to do, she said.

“We kind of do it all year long,” she said.

Inside the expo, volunteers were busy setting up booths. The Wild Science exhibit has yet to be set up, but Wednesday most of the 4H & Youth Village had been set up.

Matt Horsman, Williamson County extension director, said he and other volunteers started putting together their exhibit almost two weeks ago. It features interactive exhibits, such as being able to reach in and feel replica stomachs of different animals. He said they will also have chocolate insects for children to eat.

But, once again, he said the fair doesn’t just start when the gate opens.

“As soon as the fair was over last year, we started on this for this year,” he said.

The Williamson County Fair kicks off Friday at 6 p.m.

