Williamson County Fair mobile app shares discounts, schedules, vendors

From Staff Reports

The Williamson County Fair has a new toy as it kicks off Friday.

Available for both iOS and Android is the new #WilcoFair app, which includes not only schedules and general information, and can also direct real-time information on specials, show times, vendors and more to people attending the Fair.

“This technology is designed to enhance the experience for people of all ages. In the Children’s Barnyard, this app provides additional educational information on the animals they are petting, Midway information, ride specials or even an update on where the lines are shortest at that moment,” said Williamson County Fair Chairman Rogers Anderson. “When you’re in the vendor areas, you might get a ping about a deal on an item, or a performance that’s about to start on the

Bluegrass stage. We think this will be a welcomed addition, and something we can build on in future years.”

The free app is available for download now. Attendees who show the app on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday receive a $1 discount off of the price of admission, which is not valid with any other offers.

The Williamson County Fair has been recognized among the best anywhere by its peers at the state and international levels, with last year’s event winning awards from the Tennessee Association of Fairs and the International Association of Fairs and Expos. Supported by 1,800 volunteers, numerous sponsors, its home county and surrounding communities, the Fair has grown each summer and continues to be a beacon for agricultural education in Williamson County. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonCountyFair.org.