Williamson County lawyer disbarred twice after forging judge’s signature

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

A Williamson County lawyer was disbarred earlier this month after forging a judge’s signature.

John Jay Clark, a lawyer in Franklin, was disbarred by the Tennessee Supreme Court on Aug. 9, according to the Board of Professional Responsibility.

Clark’s discipline comes as a result of complaints that he had falsified a judge’s signature on multiple clients’ divorce decrees.

According to the report, one of his clients’ spouses went on to get remarried, believing he was legally separated from the client.

The court ordered Clark to pay three separate clients restitution of over $3,000 for his crimes.

Clark was indicted for the forgery in 2016 and was previously disbarred in December for unrelated charges of abandoning clients and failure to obtain final decrees. To be reinstated, Clark would have to meet the requirements of both active disbarments.