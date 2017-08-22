Williamson County leads TN in record highest AP participation year

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Tennessee Department of Education announced a record high year for Advanced Placement exams on Tuesday. Williamson County lead the state with 4,902 student participants, up 500 from last year.

According to the release, the state hit 29,000 overall participants earning 79,833 total college credits.

AP classes offer students the ability to take college-level course work and earn college credit based on their performance on the national AP exam. In recent years, the state has been encouraging schools to increase the availability and number of AP exams they offer as part of a diverse portfolio of early postsecondary opportunities.

For Education Commissioner Candice McQueen, the increase shows improved preparedness for students after high school.

“These results show that more Tennessee students are becoming better equipped for their next step after high school – which is great news for their future and the future of our state,” McQueen said. “The more that students can take rigorous courses in high school, the better prepared they will be when they enter postsecondary. That’s why it’s critical that we see both increased success on AP exams and increased access to allow more students the opportunity to take them.”

AP participation is up a total of 54 percent since the 2011-12 school year.