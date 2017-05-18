Williamson County man charged with murder in drug death

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A Williamson County man is in custody for second-degree murder charges after he sold narcotics to an 18-year-old Spring Hill woman who later died, authorities said.

Jesse Montes Cruz, 21, is in Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Cruz also faces charges of reckless homicide and sale of schedule I and II narcotics.

A press release stated Cruz was indicted by a grand jury on Monday then picked up on the charges. The release said Cruz sold the drugs to the victim and she was found dead in November 2016 in her Spring Hill home. The indictment identifies her as 18-year-old Hannah Hicks.

The Spring Hill Police Department investigated the incident and found the narcotics led to the victim’s death, the release states.

Lt. Justin Whitwell, spokesman for the department, said he could release limited details. But he said he thinks the substance found in the victim was heroin.

Whitwell described Cruz as a drifter who bounced around the College Grove and Triune area.

No further court dates have been set, officials said.

