Williamson County Mayor talks priorities for re-election campaign

By BROOKE WANSER

Rogers Anderson, who has been the Williamson County mayor for 15 years, announced last month that he will be seeking a fifth term in the 2018 election.

Though Mayor Anderson, 69, said he is unaware of any opponents in the race so far, he wanted to begin his campaign early to let voters know he is as committed as ever.

“We have some challenging times ahead of us in the next four years, he said.

Anderson said his focus has and will continue to be on education in the county. At a recent event hosted by Franklin Tomorrow, Anderson spoke about the proposed .5 percent sales tax increase to fund Williamson County Schools.

“We shifted some pennies around to help pay for some things, so now we’re faced with the next battle,” he said, referring to the funds needed to renovate and build new schools in the rapidly growing county.

The Williamson County Commission will vote on pushing the sales tax increase to a voter referendum on November 13.

Anderson grew up in East Tennessee. He joined the Air Force as a young man, serving in Africa and Vietnam, before returning home and attending the University of Tennessee. He majored in education and finance and began working in commercial insurance.

In the late 70’s, Anderson and his family made the move to Williamson County, where he continued working in the insurance business for over 26 years.

His children grew up in the Grassland community and he became involved in their recreational activities. Anderson said he got involved in local politics because he “thought schools needed to be better than what they were at that time.”

He ran and was selected as a county commissioner in 1986. While on the commission, he also served as chairman.

In 2002, he retired from the insurance business to take on the new role as county mayor.

“Every year, it seems there’s something different,” he said, “but education is always at the top of the list.”

Other than schools, Anderson said traffic congestion will continue to be a issue he plans to work on.

“We’ll be working in the county and cities to be able to provide the network of transportation that’s going to be able to take you into the future,” he said.

Lastly, he hopes to continue improving parks and outdoor spaces in the county; he himself is an avid gardener.

However, he said the bottom line is this, “What you see is what you get. I’ve got a track record, and it doesn’t take long to see what my priorities are.”