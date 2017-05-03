Williamson County now able to lower and raise property tax for road funding

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County now has the ability to raise or lower taxes for roads, according to County Mayor Rogers Anderson.

However, he said he doesn’t think that will mean taking money away from the highway fund. “In the world we live in today, it’s roads, roads, roads,” Anderson said.

During the county’s Highway Commission meeting on Tuesday, Anderson informed the commissioners that the state had passed a private act allowing the county to lower or raise property tax for roads.

For years, the state mandated that a nickel of the county’s $2.15 per $100 of assessed property tax be set aside specifically for roads. The mandated nickel was for unincorporated parts of the county only.

Beginning this July, new legislation will allow the county to be able to lower or raise the five cents as needed, Anderson said.

Commission member Stan Tyson voiced concerns about future boards being able to lower the road fund too much. He said there are other county issues that are more pressing, such as schools.

Another commissioner said that in the future, other help for funding roads will come. Commissioner Eddie Hood said that within three years, the county will start receiving about $1.1 million from Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act. The act, which was just signed into law, raised gas and diesel taxes to help pay for roads.

However, that money will not be a permanent fix. “The million dollars is like a Band-Aid,” he said. “It’s not going to fix it.”

