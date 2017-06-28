Williamson County police deputy honored on 45th anniversary of his death

By A.J. DUGGER III

In honor of the late Williamson County Sheriff Office Deputy Morris Heithcock, Representative Sam Whiton, R-Franklin conducted a special presentation on Wednesday for friends, family and previous coworkers.

The presentation took place on the 45th anniversary of his passing.

Heithcock was shot just as he stepped out of his car during a traffic stop. He was 32 years old.

“That tragic incident happened 45 years ago today. It was an honor to recognize this young man who gave his life for our county serving us all,” Rep Sam Whitson, R-Franklin said.

Heithcock was responding to a call for backup following a high speed chase on State Route 100 when he was fatally wounded.

Three of Heithcock’s four children were in attendance on Wednesday. His son, Tony, wishes more could be done for the families of officers in similar situations. In addition to suffering the loss of his father, he says his family was not financially compensated the way they should have been.

“No health insurance? No income? What is that about?” Tony said, who was seven years old when his father was shot. “It affects a generation and not just an officer’s wife and kids. It will affect grandchildren and great grand kids. I know the long term damage and I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it. I know about it because we were there.”

Despite his feelings of bitterness over the tragedy, he is glad to see his father honored.

In fact, the FBI National Academy Associates was holding their Tennessee State Conference at the exact location, but postponed in order to allow the presentation for Heithcock. Tony said that this was a sign of tremendous respect.

“They’re creating better conditions for the families of officers who are slain, which they definitely need to do,” Tony said.