Williamson County rescue specialists prepare to deploy to Texas

Above, Brentwood crews deployed to South Carolina in 2015 for hurricane relief. // FILE

By BROOKE WANSER and LANDON WOODROOF

Williamson County swift water rescue specialists are preparing to deploy a team to Texas this afternoon after their assistance was requested by the state of Texas for Hurricane Harvey rescues.

Todd Horton, the Franklin Fire Department’s deputy fire chief and head of emergency management, said the team of 24 people from Williamson county would deploy to College Station, Tex., later this afternoon.

Horton said nine people from the Franklin Fire Department, along with six from the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department, six from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and three from the local emergency management agency, along with a county-wide total of five rescue boats, would be driving down to the Houston area. The Spring Hill Police and Fire and Departments sent out a team on Monday.

“We obviously hate that people are experiencing this disaster, but anything we can do to help we want to be a part of it,” he said.

Franklin Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team is set to deploy to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Please keep these men in your thoughts and prayers. #hurricaneharvey #franklintn #tennessee A post shared by cityoffranklintn (@cityoffranklintn) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Horton said the city had signed an emergency management assistance compact, which allows states that declare a state of emergency to request assistance.

“Our orders basically say that we are going to locations with no infrastructure,” Horton said; rescuers have packed enough meals, water and fuel to survive without assistance during their seven-day deployment. He said he expects a relief team to be deployed after that seven-day period.

Horton’s team has trained for emergencies and been called in for rescues before, including flooding in the wake of Hurricane Matthew last year in South Carolina. But he acknowledges the difference with Hurricane Harvey: “Certainly this will be the largest scale loss that any of our department has been involved with in their careers.”

Still, Horton said his department shows no signs of intimidation. “We’ve obviously all been preparing for the call and expecting it to come,” he said. “It’s what we train for, it’s what we prepare for. It’s simply an emergency that’s on a different scale.”

Chief Brian Goss of the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department said the team of six firefighters from Brentwood was set to get more specifics about their deployment at a meeting at the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency today at noon.

“That’s when they’re going to get the information as far as where they’re going, where they’re meeting other agencies, what part of Houston, what their task is gonna be and that kind of thing,” he said.

Goss said that the six Brentwood firefighters being sent to Texas have all been through a swift water rescue certification program. That training came in just the past few years.

“We didn’t have any of those certified people before the floods of 2010,” he said. “Getting them trained was one of the things we did after the Nashville floods.”

Brentwood firefighters—including some of the members of this team—were dispatched to Hurricane Katrina back in 2005, but after that it was a number of years before any more out of town deployments.

That all changed in the last couple of years, Goss said. Since then, Brentwood firefighters have deployed to floods in Charleston, South Carolina and to wildfires in Chattanooga and Gatlinburg.

The Brentwood firefighters going to Houston all volunteered to do so, with the full knowledge they’ll be living out of tents and relying on generators for the length of their stay.

“They’re anxious to go,” Goss said. “They’re excited to go. They’re excited to help.”