Williamson County School Board approves A1 rezoning plan at Monday’s meeting

BY A.J. DUGGER III

After a lengthy discussion, the Williamson County School Board decided to approve the A1 rezoning plan at Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium on Monday night.

The plan will zone lines for three new schools in the district. The schools include Brentwood elementary and middle schools and a Thompson’s Station middle school. All three schools are expected to be open for the 2018-19 school year.

“Tonight was all about zoning. We’re glad to get that behind us and inform our community,” said Mike Looney, superintendent of Williamson County Schools.

The school board approved the plan with two modifications. The first states that Stephens Valley be rezoned to Fairview Middle and High School and Westwood Elementary. The second modification to the plan requires rising seventh and tenth grade students at select schools to remain in their current zoned schools.

In addition to the approval of the rezoning, there was entertainment. The Declaration Singers from Independence High School performed an impressive acapella rendition of show-tunes.

Several people were honored with awards, including Denise Goodwin and Carol Birdsong. Goodwin has been the assistant superintendent of Williamson County elementary schools for 25 years. Birdsong, communications director for Williamson County Schools, was awarded for her 20 years of service. Chief Financial Officer Leslie Holman was also awarded the same honor for 20 years of service for Williamson County Schools.