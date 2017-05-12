Williamson County School report cards delayed

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Reports cards for Williamson County Schools will suffer a delay, according to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney on the Williamson County Schools website.

“We are disappointed in this delay,” said Looney. “The school district is preparing an action plan so we can accurately communicate to parents how their student performed during the 2016-17 school year.”

Grades will not be able to be calculated in time because of the spring’s TNReady testing was delayed. Currently the district is developing a plan of action to get this resolved in a timely manner.

There were delays in 2016 as well, when the vendor for online testing was unable to support the volume of students testing at the same time, and paper tests had to be administered instead.

More information will be shared as it arrives.