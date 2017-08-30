Williamson County Schools continue to beat EOC state averages, closes gap of students underperforming

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Tennessee Department of Education released district results for the second year of TNReady testing on Wednesday.

These results show overall improvement from last year. At the front of the pack is Williamson County Schools, with improvement in every subject.

TNReady tested high school students in nine subjects: Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, English I, English II, English III, Biology I, Chemistry I and US History. In each subject, WCS students tested above the state average.

“I’m not disparaging the state because I’m proud of their progress, but the reality is [WCS] continues to remain very far ahead of the state in all of these subject areas,” WCS Superintendent Mike Looney said Wednesday.

WCS results show a higher rate of students performing at or above the “on track” mark than the state overall. They also show an improvement from their own numbers last year.

Since the 2016 results, WCS has decreased the number of students below standard in every subject by anywhere from 6 to 33 percent.

Despite high testing numbers Looney and WCS continue to prioritize other aspects of learning over testing. According to Looney, the district is most concerned with training students for the ACT to get into college. They also emphasize preparing students for military or workforce careers.

“Testing is important, but we tend to focus on educating the whole child, knowing that these tests aren’t what help them in the future,” Looney said. “We are pleased with our results but the system is a flawed federal mandate.”

According to Looney, the effortless excelling in testing is a byproduct of WCS being in the “self actualization” stage of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. He says that other districts are still just working to meet the requirements.

“We get to focus on the stuff outside of testing because, quite frankly, we’re ready,” Looney said. “Some areas are having to work to meet the minimum, and that’s completely fine, but our results allow us to focus on the education as a whole.”

According to Looney, 79 percent of students at WCS are Hope Scholarship eligible. He says the district values this fact “much more” than EOC test results.