Williamson County Schools could design its own science materials

By EMILY R. WEST

With science constantly evolving and the deadline for a textbook renewal on the horizon, Williamson schools could have a handful of teachers design its own science materials, a move which could save millions.

No, the district is not writing its own textbooks. But according to Assistant Superintendent Tim Gaddis, the desire to create an accumulation of open source materials for all grades came from both teachers and administrators. When looking at the $4.9 million price tag for replacing the district’s hardback textbooks, Gaddis and others thought this was the time to try the change.

“Textbooks are becoming more and more expensive,” he said. “We aren’t sure that’s a sustainable model.”

“We’ve talked for several years of moving in this direction, using more online rescues and beginning to replace textbooks,” he said, adding that the plan is actually part of the old strategic plan.

“We didn’t get there through this last seven-year period,” he said. “We also thought the textbook publishers would move toward online platforms. They are still pretty tied to their paper books. There haven’t been cost savings in working with the publishers.”

With that in mind, transitioning to collecting material from universities and government agencies could become best option for the district. It would also mean saving $3 million in the upcoming budget year. The school board will vote on this measure at its upcoming school board meeting on Monday night.

If they decide to vote on the budget amendment, the measure will set in motion the ability for the district to start finding the right instructors to work on the project for the 2018-2019 school year. At least 10 teachers will go on special assignment to work on the materials. The district is expected to backfill those positions.

The special assignment would start in July, giving those teachers months to create textbook materials and science kits for grades K-8. Hands-on teaching will remain at the elementary level.

The teachers will also curate materials for seven different curriculum at the high school levels. Advanced Placement and IB programs will still use hardback textbooks provided with those courses.

“I don’t want you to think that we are lock stepping everyone into lessons,” Gaddis said. “They will have all the resources with regular textbooks. In terms of getting materials, we are going to use a real variety.”

Overall, this could also mark a move to make the district paperless in its science materials and help transition to more online learning. Though Gaddis said he recognizes some issues still exist, such as teachers who still want to use paper for packets and students who have access trouble outside of the classroom.

Once everything is put together, the district would send its materials to the Department of Education for its approval. It would mimic the same process textbook publishers go through and would provide feedback where needed.

“This is the perfect storm in terms of doing this with science,” he said. “It will be information that could fit with what students have done and what’s still to come.”

The Williamson County School Board will vote on the budget amendment measure on Monday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m.