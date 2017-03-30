Williamson County Schools to close early for weather today

With heavy storms in the weather forecast this afternoon, Williamson County Schools will close early on Thursday, March 30.

High school dismissal begins at noon followed by elementary schools at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Although the Nashville Weather Service noted that forecasts could change before then, on Wednesday afternoon they were expecting severe weather between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday, and again between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Franklin Special School District announced that all after school activities have been cancelled for Thursday.

Franklin High School canceled the premiere of its spring musical production “Footloose,” and added a 2 p.m. show for Saturday.

“Please make plans for childcare in the event school start or dismissal times are altered,” FSSD warned on Twitter.

