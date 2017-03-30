March 30, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

75℉

overcast clouds

Home
Breaking News

Williamson County Schools to close early for weather today

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

Williamson County Schools to close early for weather today

With heavy storms in the weather forecast this afternoon, Williamson County Schools will close early on Thursday, March 30.

High school dismissal begins at noon followed by elementary schools at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Although the Nashville Weather Service noted that forecasts could change before then, on Wednesday afternoon they were expecting severe weather between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday, and again between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Franklin Special School District announced that all after school activities have been cancelled for Thursday.

Franklin High School canceled the premiere of its spring musical production “Footloose,” and added a 2 p.m. show for Saturday.

“Please make plans for childcare in the event school start or dismissal times are altered,” FSSD warned on Twitter.

Emily West covers the City of Franklin, education and the state legislature for the Franklin Home Page. Contact her at emily@franklinhomepage.com. Follow her on Twitter via @emwest22.

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply