Williamson County Schools to enforce distracted driving training for student drivers

Williamson County Schools will only allow students to park on campus after they have completed a new distracted driving course beginning this year.

Research-based safety training is mandatory for all new student drivers that wish to park on campus. Students who have parked on campus in previous years will be exempt from the training.

The training is the brainchild of superintendent Mike Looney, who says the program will help with accidents near the school.

“I think it is an important, long-term solution to distracted driving among our students,” Looney said Monday during the school board policy meeting.

The training cannot be replaced by any school or private driver’s education course and requires some participation from parents.

In the 2016-17 school year, six WCS students died in car wrecks. For Looney, that’s enough to mandate the training, despite some parents’ pushback.

“I would remind you that driving on campus is a privilege not a right,” Looney said. “But if it helps save even one life, it will be completely worth it to me.”

The training, in which nearly 1,200 students have already participated, is free to WCS students.

Though most students took the course over the summer, each high school has a trained faculty member to administer the program to students.

The training is of nominal cost to the county as well, according to Looney. The county’s biggest expense related to the program was around $800 in pay for trained staff over the summer.