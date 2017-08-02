Williamson County Schools to host Back to School Infothon

The annual Williamson County Schools Back to School Infothon will be back for its fourth year on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The event will include a question and answer session with school representatives from all departments and students’ parents and a variety of activities for children.

County students will provide music, arts and athletic performances throughout the event.

The new school year showcase will be held at Cool Springs Galleria from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete schedule of performances, click here.