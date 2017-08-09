Williamson County Schools to stay open on eclipse day

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Williamson County Schools will have a full school day on Aug. 21, the day of a total solar eclipse.

Assistant Superintendent Tim Gaddis said on Tuesday during the WCS media day that, despite other counties canceling school, all Williamson schools will stay open.

Metro Nashville Public Schools decided to dismiss school on Aug. 21 due to attendance, staffing and transportation concerns. Nashville is in the path of totality, which will occur shortly before dismissal times.

Gaddis said that all students at every level will be outside during the eclipse.

“We really do believe our students are going to get the best possible experience for the eclipse,” Gaddis said. “Our teachers across the district at every school are planning activities around the eclipse.”

For the school system, the biggest concern is safety.

“When you think about having several hundred students, in some cases more than a thousand students outdoors, there’s a lot of choreography involved, to make sure students are viewing the eclipse safely,” Gaddis said.

The schools have acquired enough glasses for all students, but expect a lower attendance, as many parents will likely pull their students out of school to travel to other regions with a better view of totality.

“We aren’t hearing a lot of that at this point, but we certainly anticipate that could very well happen with some parents,” Gaddis said.

Totality will be visible in much of Brentwood and Nashville. South of that, only a partial eclipse will be visible.

According to Gaddis, many teachers took professional development through the Adventure Science Center over the summer and are prepared to educate students on the eclipse.