Williamson County songwriter advances on “America’s Got Talent”

Chase Goehring, a 21-year-old songwriter from Nolensville, won the respect and votes of all four “America’s Got Talent” judges on this season’s second episode. This is the 12th season of the show which holds auditions for a diverse group of acts.

Goehring mixed several styles of music, going from ballad-style to rap in one song. This season’s four judges,Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, gave him a standing ovation and Cowell gave him a much-coveted “wow.”

The Home Pages wish you further luck Chase and we’ll be cheering you on.

